Commentary: The chamber has its advantages

Companies and residents alike are experiencing the financial burden of rising costs of conducting business and living in Connecticut. For the past four and a half years, the state has experienced a population decline that is greater than its gain of new residents. This statistic alone has a shattering economic effect on all towns. It translates to fewer people helping to fuel the state’s overall financial health and that of businesses, specifically in the retail, food and the small business sectors. It also lends itself to a reduced accessibility to a smaller pool of potential qualified employees, and in many cases can have a crippling outcome to business owners.

Chamber member businesses in the manufacturing and trades areas continue to express their deep concerns about the hinderance of growing their business because they struggle to find individuals who possess the qualifications to meet their company’s needs. Despite the thousands of detractors from the state, many more people remain committed to Connecticut and helping to turnaround its economic regressions.

Chambers of Commerce across the state are highly influential in helping with the sustainability and growth of businesses, as well as the vitality of their respective communities at large. The Southington Chamber of Commerce is Southington’s greatest business advocate and has been since its incorporation over seventy-five years ago. The chamber’s economic development committee is experiencing a resurgence of synergy in responding to the needs expressed by businesses.

In March we will be hosting a manufacturing and trades job fair to help recruit qualified employees so that these businesses may continue to thrive and experience the growth they should. The chamber is also reviving its training for tomorrow’s leaders internship program in partnership with key leaders from Southington High School.

A series of sector round table discussions are being held over the next month. Businesses interested in participating should contact the chamber office. The information gathered in these meetings is being used to direct the chamber’s 2020 efforts in the most needed and effective way to serve its members.

The organization recently expanded its signature ‘chamber in the morning’ monthly networking event to include not-yet member business leaders. This unprecedented decision was made to give more businesspeople an opportunity to experience firsthand the benefits of investing in chamber membership. Chamber networking is about more than just introductions. It connects businesspeople with one another who help turn leads into customers. The Southington chamber helps you get connected and stay connected.

Southington is fortunate to be among those few cities and towns experiencing business growth. Southington has especially experienced an increase in the opening of new small businesses, a sector which remains vulnerable to the state’s legislative decisions including the minimum wage hike. Small businesses have a strong reliance on the support from their residents in order to succeed.

In recent months Southington was named one of the most affordable Connecticut towns in which to live. However, living in Southington is not just about getting more house for your buck. Its economic desirability is well complimented by its high national ranking in education, offering of athletics, cultural and performing arts, social and community services, and an unmatched dedication of its residents who volunteer thousands of hours a year to ensure a vital quality of life and leisure.

The Greater Southington Chamber of Commerce is also taking a proactive role in responding to the needs expressed by Southington small businesses. Buy local programs that will help drive business to store fronts and have a chance at competing against such giants as Amazon are currently under negotiations. The goal is to offer attractive and convenient ways to make buying locally a first choice for consumers.

In order to move forward in a positive direction, it is important to make sure that chamber’s path aligns with its mission and its purpose to serve its member businesses. Business owners and each of their employees are eligible to take advantage of chamber programming, events and services. All businesses are encouraged to become involved and experience the benefits of membership.

For more information on how you can become a Southington Chamber of Commerce member and join its growing network of businesses representing over 30 towns, contact us at (860) 628-8036 or social@southingtonchamber.com

Barbara Coleman-Hekeler is the executive director of the Southington chamber. She can be reached at (860) 628-8036, ext. 102 or at Barbara@southingtonchamber.co m