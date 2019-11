Black Friday is just around the corner, but Southington shoppers got a jump start on their Christmas lists last Tuesday at the festival of wreaths. Above, Roger and Ellie Dietz admire the Christmas wreaths that were auctioned at the event. The annual fundraiser—formerly known as the festival of trees—benefits the charitable work of the United Way of Southington. The event raised over $10,000, beating their last event by more than $3,000.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI