Obituary: James David Angelone, 61

James David Angelone, 61, of Willimantic, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

He leaves behind his mother Kathleen Cocchiaro of Southington, his father, James Angelone of Southington, his favorite aunt Florence “Pony” Perkins, other aunts, uncles and several cousins, 3 daughters, Jenifer, Jamie and Jasmine, 2 grandchildren, 2 best friends, Jeff and Ricky, one nephew Michael, one niece, Jesse, 3 cats, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, one brother, Joseph Cocchiaro and family of Melbourne, FL. He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Cocchiaro.

There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.