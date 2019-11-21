Finance board sets budget goal for council, BOE

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Board of Finance discussed the possibility of offering more guidance to both the town government and board of education when it comes to building their budget requests. After a lengthy discussion at their Nov. 13 meeting, the six-member board set a preliminary budget goal for the 2020-21 budget season.

After discussion, the BOF decided to offer guidance to other town boards before setting the goal. The board acknowledged that the number is subject to change, but they would like to see the board of education and town council work toward no more than a 1.5 percent increase to the mill rate.

“I do feel it would be proper for us to provide guidance. It seems it would be the right thing for us to do looking down the road, maybe even having a one or two or three year plan,” said Joe Labieniec (R). “If the budget came in with expectations, eventually we could get to a point where we could approve the budget as-submitted.”

The move is a shift from Southington’s traditional budget procedures. Members of the board went back and forth, trying to determine if it was in fact the job of the BOF to offer guidance in the first place, and if so, what that guidance would look like.

Would it be a numeric goal, or a percentage of increase to the mill rate? Would it apply to the town government and board of education as two separate entities? Or would it be directed toward the final, combined total?

Board members agreed there are many unknowns, such as the grand list, inflation, and what the town will receive from the state, that would make it almost impossible for the town’s total budget to come in at one specific number given by the BOF. They also said if they were to provide some form of expectation, that it would merely be an ideal goal—there would be no penalty if either the town’s or BOE’s budget came in over the goal.

“I think what we’re all saying is that we’d like to offer guidance, that it is our role of fiscal authority to do so,” said BOF chair John Leary, “but we have to drive the conversation. It’s not an end-all. Not a mandate. You would not automatically be cut if you came in above.”

Leary acknowledged that the BOF and the BOE have different charges. The BOE has the responsibility of putting forth a budget request that they believe is necessary in order to provide a proper education to students.

“Is anything we do really going to influence what you do, or are our roles exclusive—that your job is to put forth what you believe the costs need to be so that students can be educated?” Leary asked the superintendent.

“We try very hard to make sure what we’re doing meets the needs of the children in our school district,” said Superintendent Tim Connellan.

Connellan said the school district works diligently to improve the education system incrementally. He also pointed out all budgets are estimates, and that the BOE has to fulfill the statutory mandate of proposing a budget that meets the needs of students.

“I think it would be a difficult situation to put me and the BOE in to say, ‘You can have no more than a certain percentage increase,’” said Connellan. “I honestly don’t know that we can do that realistically and fulfill the statutory mandate of proposing a budget that meets the needs of our students.”

As the first matter of business, Tony Morrison (R) proposed that the board set a guidance for the whole town’s budget for this fiscal year and for future years. The vote passed, 4-2.

“I believe it’s too late for this year,” said Sue Zoni (D) who voted against the motion. “I’d be okay with this for future years but to start this now is too late in my opinion.”

Ed Pocock Sr. (R) also voted against the motion and expressed the same concern as Zoni.

Once the procedure was passed, Labieniec then made the motion to offer the goal that next year’s budget have an impact of no more than a 1.5 percent increase to the mill rate. The second motion passed, 5-1, with Zoni casting the dissenting vote.

“We can continue to go to workshop on this,” said Leary. “This is not a mandate. We cannot stop discussing this.”

