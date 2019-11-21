Council orders committee to search for next town attorney

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Town Council met for the first time since the 2019 municipal elections, joining four new faces with five returning councilors. Councilors were officially sworn in by town clerk Kathy Larkin.

Now with a Republican supermajority, a new chair, vice chair and minority chair were selected and voted upon by the nine-member board.

Victoria Triano (R) was nominated by Tom Lombardi (R) and named chair of the council. Lombardi was nominated for vice chair by fellow Republican William Dziedzic. Both were unanimously approved.

Democratic councilor Chris Palmieri was nominated for minority chair by fellow Democrat Chris Poulos. He was unanimously approved by the council.

“I am very humbled to be in this position,” said Triano. “The voters have spoken, and we will do what is right for the town of Southington. All of us are leaders, hard-workers, and are here to serve the citizens of Southington.”

One of the first things Triano requested as chair is to table the appointment of the town attorney until the December council meeting, and form a search committee for the position.

“The town attorney is an extremely important position, and we want to get the very best candidate for the position,” said the chair. She said any licensed attorney in the town of Southington may submit a resume and a letter of intent to the town manager for review.

The search committee will consist of town manager Mark Sciota, Triano, and Lombardi, along with councilors Dziedzic and Val DePaolo (D) who are both practicing attorneys.

Attorney Alex Ricciardone, of Martoccio & Oliviera, LLC, was selected as the assistant town attorney and unanimously approved by the council. Ricciardone is a lifelong Southington resident and is a captain in the U.S. Air Forces Reserves. He is also a legal advisor on the Southington Veterans Committee.

