Board chairs, vice chairs named

The town council held their first post-election meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Republican super-majority council selected Victoria Triano (R) as chair, Tom Lombardi (R) as vice chair, and Chris Palmieri (D) as minority chair. All votes were unanimous.

The board of finance held their first meeting post-election on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The six member board has four Republicans and two Democrats. There are no new members on the BOF. John Leary was once again appointed as chair, with Joe Labieniec as vice chair and Ed Pocock Sr. as secretary.

The board of education held their first meeting post-election on Thursday, Nov. 14. The board has a Republican super-majority.

Terri Carmody (R) was nominated for the position of chair, and was unanimously approved for the position. Joe Baczewski (R) was nominated for vice chair and unanimously approved, and Colleen Clark (R) was nominated for the position of secretary.

The planning and zoning commission will hold their first meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19. They will select a chair, vice chair and secretary as well as appoint and swear in alternates.

The PZC will nominate and appoint two people to fill vacancies on the board that were created when the current chair and vice chair, Mike DelSanto (R) and Paul Chaplinsky Jr. (R), ran for and were elected to the town council.

To follow agendas and minutes, visit www.Southington.org.