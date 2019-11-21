Blue Knight marching band places 2nd at national competition

The Southington Blue Knights Marching Band finished off their immensely successful season at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, Nov. 9. They faced off amongst tough competition, earning a second place finish with a score of 95.375. Only 0.225 points separated second place through fourth place, and found Southington besting their in-state rivals Trumbull (4th) and Cheshire (7th). The BKMB’s last performance of their Fall 2019 show “Where The Sidewalk Ends” was during the Friday, Nov. 15 football game. In addition to their seasonal concerts, they will also be featured in the Walt Disney World parade on Valentine’s Day 2020.