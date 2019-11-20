Police blotter for the Nov. 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Nov. 1 to Monday, Nov. 11:

Friday, Nov. 1

Radoslaw Maksymilian Anders, 30, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, interfering with officers and third degree assault.

Monday, Nov. 4

Matthew Cornelius, 49, of 153 Pettit Dr., Meriden, was charged with second degree stalking and disorderly conduct.

John Skowronek, 21, of 75 Fairview Dr., Berlin, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

David Hall, 29, of 13 West Porter St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Wendall Riddick, 41, of 567 Plank Rd., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sandy Laporte, 67, of 31 John St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Patrick Tassos, 54, of 16 Darling St., Southington, was charged with creating a public disturbance.

Jordan Krauth, 25, of 22 Amber Lane, Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with officers, traveling too fast, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.

Robert Lemire, 35, of 48 Academy St., Southington, was charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear in two separate charges.

Friday, Nov. 8

Dylan Fournier, 20, of 85 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief.

Michael Hemstock, 45, of 936 South Meriden Rd., Cheshire, of third degree criminal mischief and sixth degree criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Thomas McCormick, 82, of 30 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Melinda Manuele, 50, of 345 DeFasion St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Guy Fletcher, 35, of 369 Park St., Bristol, was charged with human trafficking and first degree promoting prostitution.

Thomas Johns, 52, of 388 Pondview Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence failure to maintain lane and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, Nov. 11