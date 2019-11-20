Former Bristol Blues standout dies at 23

Ryan Costello, 23, a former player for the Bristol Blues, died last Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand, just days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League. The Blues made an announcement Monday morning.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of former Bristol Blues third baseman, and player in the Minnesota Twins organization, Ryan Costello,” the Blues posted on Facebook. “Costello was a standout player for the Blues in 2015, and continued that success into his minor league baseball career. Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Costello, originally from Wethersfield, played at Central Connecticut State University until 2017, when he was drafted in the 31st round by the Seattle Mariners. He was traded to the Twins organization in 2018 and split 2019 between Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Pensacola.

Costello had just signed with the Auckland Tuatara in New Zealand. His teammates were concerned when he hadn’t shown up for training Monday morning, just days before the team was set to begin their season. The team said in a press release that “preliminary indications suggest he died of natural causes.”