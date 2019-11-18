Chamber to hold wing fest on Nov. 18

The Southington Chamber of Commerce will be holding their 14th annual wing fest on Monday, Nov. 18 at the Cadillac Ranch at 45 Jude Ln. The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is limited to 10 local restaurants vying for the title of “best wings” and a televised feature on the food segment of Better Connecticut on WFSB Channel 3. Last year’s winner, Groggy Frogg, will take on Hop Haus, Que Whiskey Kitchen, Sherman’s Tap House, The Groggy Frogg, Cadillac Ranch, Chili’s, 75 Center and Bread for Life.

Attendees will vote for their fan favorite, and a panel of culinary judges will select the winners in three categories: best tasting hot wing, most creative sauce, and best tasting sweet wing. One restaurant will be crowned as the overall winner, which which will be determined by a combination of points from attendees and total points earned by judges in the three taste categories.

“This event is a great way for Chamber member restaurants to gain added visibility and reach a wide audience in one night,” chamber executive director Barbara Coleman-Hekeler said in a press release.

Tickets will be available at the door. Cost is $15 ($6 for children under 8). The first 400 adult attendees will receive a souvenir wing fest bag with coupons and promotions to area businesses.

For more, contact the chamber at (860) 628-8036 or southingtonchamber. com. Visit them at 31 Liberty St., Suite 210 in Southington.