Cox cable advisory council to hold public meeting on Nov. 20

The Cox cable advisory council will be holding an open public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to hear comments, complaints and suggestions of Cox customers regarding their cable TV subscriptions. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Southington municipal center at 196 N. Main St.

The meeting is open to all Cox customers who live in the Southington, Cheshire and Meriden region. Members of the advisory council, along with a representative from Cox Cable, will be in attendance to answer customer questions and concerns.