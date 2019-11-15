ZoomText available on Southington library computers

The Southington Public Library has recently installed ZoomText software onto each of their 15 public computers. ZoomText is an advanced screen magnification program tailored for low-vision users.

The program enlarges and enhances everything on the computer screen, making the computer easier to see and use. Once opened, it gives computer users the ability to change screen colors and magnification levels, customize the mouse pointer and text cursor to make it easy to find them, and turn on a focus rectangle to help track where you are on the screen.

“We are very excited to be able to offer ZoomText to the community, paid with funds from the Eli Estate,” library officials said in a press release. “This will allows us to better serve our patron’s needs and continue our mission to make library services more accessible to all.”

In addition to ZoomText, the library also offers detachable screen magnifiers and large format keyboards, donated by the Southington commission on disabilities.

To use these items or to request assistance, visit the staff at the reference desk.