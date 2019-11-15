Southington’s winter ordinances are in effect

The Southington Police Department announced that Southington’s winter ordinances are now in effect. As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, certain parking bans and winter storm rules will be enforced.

Street Parking

From Nov. 15 to April 15, it is unlawful for vehicles to stand or park on any street in Southington for more than one hour between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. A $10 fine applies. (Sec. 390-10)

Emergency Parking Ban

The chief of police or his designee may terminate street parking on any or all streets of the Town of Southington during a snowstorm or other emergency. The illegal parking could lead to the vehicle being ticketed ($35 fine) and towed at the owner’s expense. (Sec. 390-12)

Maintenance of sidewalks

Owners, tenants, or occupants are responsible for removing snow from sidewalks within 12 hours. Icy sidewalks should be covered with sand or other substance within three hours of accumulation.

Failure to do so is subject to $95 in fines and fees. (Sec. 364-2)

Snow Removal

No owner, tenant, occupant, or other individual shall obstruct rights-of-way by throwing snow by hand or machine onto sidewalks or roads (sec.364-3 (b)), although cul-de-sac residents shall be subject to consideration of the difficulties of snow removal in their areas. A $25 fine applies. (Sec. 364-3 (c))

For more information, contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600 or watch for updates on the Southington Police Department Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SouthingtonPoliceDepartment).