Obituary: Francis ‘Butchie’ Cruess

Francis “Butchie” Cruess died on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. He was the husband of Paula Cruess for 49 years, although they’ve been separated for the past 27 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Charette of Harwinton; his son, Michael A. Cruess of Thomaston; four grandchildren, Mikey Cruess, R.J. Charette, Matthew Cruess and Mackenzie Cruess; and three great grandchildren, Mikey, Ricky and Lainey.

To honor his request, there will be no funeral service.