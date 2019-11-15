DePaolo runners place at state meet

The runners of the DePaolo Middle School girls cross country team finished third in the large school division of the CIAC middle school championships on Nov. 2 at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The team included Bethany Borges, Francesca Riccio, Eva Egan, Ella Nadeau, Maddy Bafundo, Claire Tardiff, and Emma Talon.

“All have worked hard throughout the season and have peaked at the right time to excel on November 2,” said DePaolo coach, Bill Lombardi. “I am so proud of them and am especially grateful for the 3rd-5th place racers who consistently secured our wins.”

The DePaolo girls team finished 10-0 on the season while boys team went 9-1.