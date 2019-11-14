Obituary: Mary Ann (Concannon) Lamson, 86

Mary Ann (Concannon) Lamson, 86, of Palm Coast, FL, died Monday, November 11, 2019 following an acute illness. She was the wife of 62 years to James Porter Lamson. Born and raised in Portland, Maine to the late Stephen and Katherine (Feeney) Concannon, she graduated Cathedral High School in Portland in 1952 and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Mary Ann worked as a registered nurse for many years in Portland, Maine and Southington, Connecticut before retiring to Palm Coast, Florida in 1998. Mary Ann is survived by her husband James of Palm Coast, son Jamie (Amy) Lamson of CT, daughter Maureen Lamson of FL, son Joseph Lamson of CT, son Jon (Lori) Lamson of CT, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, her brother Kevin (Eileen) Concannon of ME, her brother Rev. Stephen Concannon of NH, her brother Gerard (Pam) of ME, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Margaret, Joseph, and Vincent.

Gardening was her favorite pastime. A devout Catholic, she lived a life of exemplary virtue. She loved her family, who will always be grateful for her kindness, selflessness, love, and encouragement.

A vigil will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation before Mass from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Outreach Ministry or to a charity of your choice.

The family of Mrs. Lamson entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.

