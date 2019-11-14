Obituary: Jeannette L. (Madore) Viselle, 55

Jeannette L. (Madore) Viselle, 55, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She had been the loving wife of Raymond J. Viselle for 20 years.

Jeannette was born on Sept. 6, 1964 in Southington to the late Maynard and Shirley (Andelin) Madore. Jeannette loved her family and friends and enjoyed hosting family picnics and holidays at her home.

In addition to her husband RJ, she is survived by her 3 children, two sons, Raymond Viselle, Jason Finland and daughter, Melissa Finland. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Lisa Zabel and her husband Wayne of Southington, Darlene Madore of Meriden and Cynthia Cuccaro of Southington, many nieces and nephews and her loyal dog, Bryan.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 – 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.