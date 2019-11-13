Fire report for the Nov. 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 20:

Monday, Oct. 14

12:42 a.m., 49 Douglass St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:27 a.m., 1850 West St., Unit 1, Public service

11:50 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, Vehicle accident

3:03 p.m., 140 Long Ln., CO detector activation

3:10 p.m., 13 Brooklane Rd., CO detector activation

3:38 p.m., Pratt St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire

5:32 p.m., 123 Norton St., Unauthorized burning

Tuesday, Oct. 15

6:39 a.m., 11 Eastview Rd., No Incident found on arrival

9:15 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Public service

9:34 a.m., 29 High St., YMCA, Medical assist (EMS)

10:02 a.m., 104 Oak St., Medical assist (EMS)

1 p.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Public service

2:43 p.m., 115 Kathryn Ln., Medical assist (EMS)

4 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

4 p.m., 166 Queen St., Aziago’s, Vehicle accident

4:55 p.m., 74 Fieldcrest Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:44 p.m., Center Dr. and Hemlock Rd., Vehicle accident

7:14 p.m., 1261 S. Main St., Livewell, Lock-out Vehicle

Wednesday, Oct. 16

9:56 a.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright Beginnings, Service call

2:08 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Public service

2:28 p.m., 177 Woodberry Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

4:28 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident

4:54 p.m., 885 Queen St., IHOP, Vehicle accident

5:04 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

9:03 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, EMS call, excluding vehicle

Thursday, Oct. 17

2:49 a.m., County Rd. and Farmingberry, Power line down

5:55 a.m., 430 Town Line Rd., Power line down

6:37 a.m., 216 Monarch Dr., Alarm system activation, no fire

7 a.m., 461 N. Main St., Harvest Medical, Power line down

7:33 a.m., 56 Hillside Ave., Power line down

7:35 a.m., 545 S. End Rd., Public service

8:36 a.m., 1103 W. Center St., Arcing, shorted electrical

9:12 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service

9:39 a.m., 32 Coach Dr., Building or structure weakened

9:39 a.m., 139 Prospect St., Dispatched and canceled en route

10 a.m., 41 Village Rd., Public service

10:19 a.m., 117 Crescent St., Power line down

12:10 p.m., 190 Manor Rd., Power line down

12:33 p.m., 2 Fieldstone Ln., Public service

12:34 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service

12:35 p.m., W. Center St. and Vernondale, Power line down

1:13 p.m., 24 Plaza Ave., Police matter

2:02 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:37 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, Biological hazard, confirmed

3:55 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service

11:22 p.m., 932 Shuttlemeadow Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

Friday, Oct. 18

8:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or government

10 a.m., 21 Cummings St., Giggles and Grins, Public service

11:29 a.m., 56 S. Center St., Public service

1:04 p.m., 95 Butler Ave., Public service

2:46 p.m., 718 Queen St., Malicious, mischievous false

5:19 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:33 p.m., 847 Glacier Way, Public service

7:04 p.m., Queen St. and Flanders St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Oct. 19

6:03 a.m., 125 Woodberry Hill Dr., No details reported

6:57 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

10:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:50 a.m., 175 Mt. Vernon Rd., CO detector activation

1:37 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:26 p.m., 1248 Queen St., Saint’s, Medical assist (EMS)

6:13 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon Rd., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

Sunday, Oct. 20