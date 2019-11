Alta student Ryley Kistenko, left, serves a chili sample to Becky Fede during Alta at the Pyne Center’s “chili cook-off” fundraiser held at Bread for Life last Saturday. The cook-off is the main fundraiser for the Southington’s alternative program for students in grades 9-12. Funds will be used for field trips, transportation, and other student needs throughout the year.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI