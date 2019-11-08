Town offers full schedule for Veterans Day

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Throughout the town of Southington, community organizations will spend time on Monday, Nov. 11, honoring the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.

The American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Post 72, 64 Main St., beginning at 10:55 a.m. Those who are interested in learning more about the ceremony are directed to contact senior vice Commander Jason Cap by phone, (860) 305-3673, or by email, jcap@kiltonicpost72.org.

Member of the Southington Veterans Committee, John DeMello, hopes to remind all citizens that while all veterans are honored and recognized during Veterans Day ceremonies there is a distinction between Nov. 11, and Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is typically seen as a somber day in which to honor and pay tribute to all those who have given their lives to protect the American people. Veterans Day is typically observed in recognition of those who have or are currently serving in the armed forces.

The Southington-Cheshire YMCA will be hosting a free luncheon – sponsored by Carmela Marie Catering and Tops Marketplace – for veterans and their families on Friday, Nov. 8, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the YMCA all purpose room on the second floor. For those who are interested in attending, contact membership director Jacquelyn Seeger by phone, (860) 426- 9526, or by email, jseeger@sccymca.org.

The YMCA is also offering a week of free membership from Sunday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 16. Those interested should visit the YMCA front desk, 29 High St., or contact the YMCA by calling, (860) 628-5597. Outside of the free membership week, military service members and veterans always receive a 25% discount off of YMCA membership rates with a valid military I.D. or Discharge from Active Duty (DD 214) form.

The Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when they will be hosting a poetry program in honor of Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Poetry Program will begin at 10 a.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The program will include a poetry reading in which poems written for and about veterans will be shared. “These poems go straight to the heart of what is not found in history books,” said Calendar House officials.

Town Hall, the John Weichsel Municipal Center, the Southington Public library and museum, and public schools will be closed in honor of Veterans Day.

