Obituary: Wanda (Derynioski) Mirando, 94

Wanda (Derynioski) Mirando, 94, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 Southington Care surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ernest T. Mirando Sr.

She was born in Collinsville on Feb. 23, 1925, the daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Demishack) Derynioski. Prior to her retirement 9 years ago she was employed by Peerless Screw and formerly at Beaton Corbin Co.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Immaculata’s and the Rosary Society of the Church.

She is survived by her loving children Ernest T. Mirando Jr., Annette Mirando, Rose Marie Summa and her husband Richard all of Southington, her cherished grandchildren Erin, Julie and Christen Mirando and her great grandchildren Ava and Mason Barton, her sister Florence Mirando of Southington and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Frank and Raymond Derynioski and her infant sister Dorothy Jean.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Immaculate Conception Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 3-6 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com