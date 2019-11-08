Obituary: Thomas A. Deprey, 74

Thomas A. Deprey, 74, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Regnaire) Deprey for 48 years.

Born on Dec. 22, 1944 in New Britain to the late Milford and Frances (Mank) Deprey, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Tom worked as a toolmaker, retiring from Pratt & Whitney after 52 years of service. He was a kind, caring and quiet man, but was always listening. He loved restored antique cars, horseback riding and winning at the casino. He will be deeply missed by his family, especially his furry companion, Abby.

In addition to his wife Maggie, Tom is survived by two brothers, David Deprey and Jeffrey “Desi” Deprey and his wife Debbie and one sister, Joanne Kyle and her husband Thomas, all of Southington and several nieces and nephews.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.