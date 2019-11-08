Obituary: Norman A. Ziel, 74

Notice has been received of the passing of Norman A. Ziel 74 of Savannah, GA (formerly of Southington and Berlin).. on August 4, 2018 after a long battle with

Cancer. Born in New Britain Ct, he was the son of Arthur and Frieda Ziel of Berlin, Ct. He served 4 years in the Navy. He was employed at New Britain Machine before moving to Savannah, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Tracy for 47 years, three sons; Scott C.Ziel of Springfield GA, Todd Ziel of Wilmington Island, GA and Tommy Ziel of Savannah GA; four grandchildren Celeb Ziel, Nolan Ziel, Graham Ziel and Brooklyn Ziel. Three sisters; Judith Olisky of Fla., Sandra Slimskey of Berlin and Rita Rizzo of

Southington Ct. Brother-in-law Thomas Tracy and several nieces and nephews. Also his lifelong friends, Donald Noury of Maine, Donald Valeggia and Dennis Obrien (deceased) who were all avid fishermen on fishing trips to Moosehead Lake in Maine.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Private burial was in Georgia