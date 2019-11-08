Obituary: John ‘Jack’ White, 75

John “Jack” White, 75, of Southington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with dementia. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Pignatella) White of Southington, married for 48 years. John was a graduate of St Anthony H.S. in Bristol and received an Associate’s Degree from the University of Hartford.

He was born in Hartford on June 23, 1944 the son of the late Anthony and Olympia (Parente) White of Bristol. Prior to his retirement he was employed with Gems Sensors of Plainville for 41 years.

In addition to his wife Theresa he leaves his children Kimberlee Carr and husband Mark, Damien White and wife Rebecca all of Bristol, his cherished grandchildren Kaylee White, Jacob and Theodore Carr.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital and Amberwoods of Farmington for all the compassion and care given to John and his family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church 1050 Flanders St. Southington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-7 pm.

