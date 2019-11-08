Obituary: David L. Smith Jr., 51

David L. Smith Jr., 51, of Southington passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jo-Ann (Gardner) Smith.

He was born on Nov.2, 1968 in Norwalk, the son of Willa Miley and the late David L. Smith Sr. He graduated from Brian McMahon High School and had attended The University of Connecticut.

David had been employed by Miron Technologies in Wallingford as a Computer Network Engineer. He was a member of the Southington Elks Lodge. #1669.

David loved to tinker and work on all things involving technology. While he joined the Elks just a short two years ago, he enjoyed spending time at the lodge with friends that quickly became family. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter Aliana. David was a man after God’s heart and was confident that he would be going to his eternal home in the presence of God.

In addition to his wife Jo-Ann and his mother Willa he leaves his step-father Joseph Capuano of Norwalk, his children Amanda Smith-Yungk (Kelsey Yungk-Smith) of East Granby, Olivia Mangan (Nico) of Southington and Alexander G. Smith (Caitlyn) of Waterbury, his cherished granddaughter Aliana, his siblings Peter, Sean and Sarah.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to: The National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.