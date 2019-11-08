Obituary: Ann (Petit) Schoeler, 67

Ann (Petit) Schoeler, 67, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 31, 2019 at Bristol Hospital after a courageous 9-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Ann was the loving wife of Norman Schoeler for 15 years.

Ann was born on Dec. 13, 1951 in Meriden to the late Henry Petit and Jean (Aldrich) Petit.

Ann worked at Cigna Corporation for 38 years and rose through the ranks, earning her position as Corporate Trainer. She published a book on training strategies and obtained royalties for many years. She enjoyed being outside with nature biking and hiking. Her dream of hiking the 48 highest mountains in New Hampshire was cut short by her disease. Ann did make it to 33 peaks before her Alzheimer’s made it too dangerous. She couldn’t finish the 48 mountains so she asked her husband to complete the mission for both of them. Years earlier she rented a pickup truck and toured the 48 states with her best friend Patti, camping and touring all of the most famous attractions in America.

In addition to her husband Norm, she is survived by her mother Jean and ten siblings: Suzanne Petit of Meriden, Henri Petit (Cindy) of Southington, Steven Petit of Hinsdale, NH, Jane Lukowicz (Tom) of Meriden, Katherine Bryant (David) of Cheshire, Bob Petit (Sherry) of Wallingford, John Petit (Susan) of West Hartford, Ellen Washington (Tim) of Meriden, Bill Petit (Tracy) of Wallingford and Jeanne Pipkin (Al) of Berlin and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two wonderful stepdaughters, Abby Venditto and her husband Matt of Southington and Katie Schoeler of Massillon, OH. Ann cherished any time she got to spend with her three step-grandchildren, Riley and RJ of Southington and Brayden of Massillon, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org.)

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.