Obituary: Dorothy (Grigerek) Ciaffaglione, 88

Dorothy (Grigerek) Ciaffaglione died peacefully at The Summit at Plantsville on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was 88 years old and spent her entire life in Southington. Born on October 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Grace (Tompkins) Grigerek. She worked for over 20 years at Allied Control in Plantsville and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 10 years. She enjoyed animals and raised livestock, poultry and dogs.

Dorothy is survived by her son Stephen and his wife Betty Ciaffaglione of Southington, her grandson Christopher of Waterbury, CT, granddaughters Charlene Hoell of New Hampshire, Janette Ward of VT, and great grandchildren Emily, Zoey, Caleb, Nathan, Sarah and Benjamin. She also leaves her nephew Robert Grigerek and his wife Frances of Southington, her niece Sharon Archibald of Cheshire, and a cousin Joni Koczon of Southington and several generations of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers George, Andrew and Robert Grigerek and a sister MaryAnne Bradley.

Calling hours will be Sunday November 10, 2019 from 12 to 2 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.