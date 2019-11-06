Swim team is ready to take on the conference

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls swimming wrapped up their regular season on a positive note with a solid, 92-76 win at Berlin on Oct. 29. Finishing at 8-2, the Blue Knights competed in the CCC West championships this week.

“We are obviously happy to have ended our regular season with a win and to finish 8-2 in such a strong conference,” coach Evan Tuttle said. “We are however, far from done. We will remain focused on improving each day in order to finish our postseason as strong as we did our regular season.”

In the win over Berlin, the Knights won three relays and had three double-winners individually.

Meghan Hammarlund was a winner in both the 100 butterfly, in 1:03.44, and 100 backstroke, in 1:03.06. Gianna Perugini won the 50 freestyle in her third straight meet with a time of 26.14. She also took the 100 free in 57.46.

Andie Nadeau was the third and final double-winner for the Knights, as she won the 200 free in 2:06.02 and the 500 free in 5:34.37.

Nadeau was also on two relay teams that took first, including the 400 free relay team with Hammarlund, Emma Jekubovich, and Maddie Symecko, which finished with a time of 4:05.56. The 200 free relay team of Nadeau, Pergugini, Jekubovich, and Anny Moquete also took first in 1:48.39.

The final relay team that won was the 200 medley team of Hammarlund, Perugini, Symecko, and Sarah Meade, who finished with a time of 2:02.33.

Symecko also placed first individually with a time of 2:26.90 in the individual medley. Jenna Famiglietti took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.96.

Lizzy Beaulieu took first in diving with a score of 198.45.

Up next: Southington competed in the CCC West diving championships on Tuesday and the swimming championships on Wednesday. Other teams included Berlin, Hall, Conard, Farmington, and Newington.

“We are fortunate to compete in one of, if not the strongest conference in the CCC,” Tuttle said. “We will have an opportunity to compete with each of our conference opponents one more time at the Championship meet. Each team within our conference; Hall, Conard, Farmington, Berlin and Newington are very talented programs. What this will allow for is for each team to push each other to be their bests. Each team, including ourselves will be looking to get as many athletes as possible to qualify for the Class State Meets, and our Conference meet is the perfect environment to do so.”

Tuttle said he expected the entire team to show up for their first postseason meet.

“I expect for each and every member of our program, all 60, to be posting best times and best scores throughout the conference meet, starting with diving on Tuesday and finishing through swimming on Wednesday,” Tuttle said.

From the conference meet, the LL diving championships are this Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Middletown high school starting at 5:30 p.m. The LL finals will be held the following Monday at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

