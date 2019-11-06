Police blotter for the Nov. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 25:
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Nicolette Saunders, 18, of 89 Clinic Dr., New Britain, was charged with failure to drive in proper lane.
- Marcus Jones, 32, of 30 Woodland St., Hartford, was charged with breach of peace.
- Hiram Sepulveda, 36, of 59 Williams St., Berlin, was charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer.
- Raul Maldonado, 36, of 155 Amity St., Meriden, was charged with breach of peace.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Anthony Adamo, 30, of 33 Hillside Ave., Torrington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Daniel Griffith, 59, of 16 Redstone St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Luis Serrano-Vazquez, 46, of 9 Carmen St., Waterbury, was charged with use of improperly colored lights and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Michel Toussaint, 33, of 222 Bronx Ave., Bridgeport, was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with 911 and third degree assault.
- Jayla Campbell, 19, of 13 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Mason Davis, 18, of 13 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Anthony Autunno, 21, of 63 Fawn Dr., Plainville, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Adam Centurelli, 21, of 222 W. Main St., Plainville, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Victor Daesener, 26, of 142 Park St., Bristol, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Eric Thibeault, 40, of 120 Minnesota Ln., Bristol, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Stephen Boucher, 48, of 7 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Mabvuto Tsonga, 42, of 7 South Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.
- Diane Brandi, 47, of 23 Dorothy Ln., Bristol, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
Monday, Oct. 21
- Thomas McCormick, 82, of 30 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
- Terri Kramer, 51, of 82 Todd Rd., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing.
- Shawn Kocot, 25, of 214 West St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Dennis Dean, 49, of 335 Bilton Rd., Somers, was charged with third degree sexual assault and risk of injury.
- Steven A. Estabrook, 34, of 28 Aircraft Rd., Southington, was charged with violation of a restraining order.
- Resat Yurdakul, 39, of 14 Sunset Blvd, Vincetown, N.J., was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, second degree harassment, and four counts of second degree threatening.
- Vincent Brazeau, 52, of 1 Labelle Circle, Middletown, was charged with sixth degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Samuel Ely, 47, of 420 S Parker Ave., East Hartford, was charged with illegal use of a credit card.
- Timothy Ribolla, 36, homeless, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, interfering with officers, second degree breach of peace, and violation of a protective order.
- Christopher Main, 38, of 25 Hotchkiss Place, Torrington, was charged with third degree larceny.
- Christopher Main, 38, of 25 Hotchkiss Place, Torrington, was charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Joseph E. Dicorcia, 80, of 76 Liberty St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace and first degree threatening.
- Michelle Menard, 58, of 1352 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Harrison Infante, 22, of 78 Red Coat Lane Rd., Monroe, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to insure a motor vehicle.
- Beth Lynne Nemic, 41, of 167 Cutlery Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Friday, Oct. 25
- Robert Dugas Jr., 28, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.