Police blotter for the Nov. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 25:

Saturday, Oct. 12

Nicolette Saunders, 18, of 89 Clinic Dr., New Britain, was charged with failure to drive in proper lane.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Anthony Adamo, 30, of 33 Hillside Ave., Torrington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Daniel Griffith, 59, of 16 Redstone St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Friday, Oct. 18

Luis Serrano-Vazquez, 46, of 9 Carmen St., Waterbury, was charged with use of improperly colored lights and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Michel Toussaint, 33, of 222 Bronx Ave., Bridgeport, was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with 911 and third degree assault.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Anthony Autunno, 21, of 63 Fawn Dr., Plainville, was charged with simple trespassing.

Monday, Oct. 21

Thomas McCormick, 82, of 30 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Dennis Dean, 49, of 335 Bilton Rd., Somers, was charged with third degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Samuel Ely, 47, of 420 S Parker Ave., East Hartford, was charged with illegal use of a credit card.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Harrison Infante, 22, of 78 Red Coat Lane Rd., Monroe, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to insure a motor vehicle.

Friday, Oct. 25