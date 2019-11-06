Official results: Clerk certifies results from yesterday’s election

The Southington Town Clerk has certified the results of the Nov. 5, 2019 elections. Once again, Southington turnout was higher than normal in Connecticut . Of the 29,426 eligible voters in town, 10,793 ballots were cast. Statewide voter turnout was about 32%, and Southington turned out 36.68% of its electorate.

That compares favorably to Southington turnout during the 2017 municipal election (35.12%) but fell short of the gubernatorial election turnout (71.1%) in 2018.

Referendum

There was one charter revision question up for a vote. “Shall the Town of Southington appropriate $2,930,000 for cost related to the acquisition of the John Weichsel Municipal Center property and authorize the issue of bonds and notes, not to exceed $2,930,000, to finance the portion of the appropriation not determined by the Town Council to be defrayed from the Town’s general fund balance?”

The question passed, 5,318 to 3,458.

Town Council

Republicans earned a supermajority on the town council by a 6-3 margin. The board will be comprised of the nine candidates with the highest number of votes.

Victoria Triano, Tom Lombardi, Paul Chaplinsky Jr., William Dziedzic, Mike Del Santo, and Jim Morrelli won for the Republicans.

Christopher J. Palmieri, Valerie A. DePaolo, and Christopher J. Poulos won for the Democrats.

Town Clerk

Kathy Larkin was re-elected as the Southington Town Clerk. She was endorsed by both the Democratic and Republican parties and ran unopposed.

Board of Finance

Republicans earned the majority on the board of finance by a 4-2 margin. The board will be comprised of the six candidates with the highest number of votes.

Edward S. Pocock Jr., John Leary, Tony Morrison and Joseph Labieniec won for the Republicans.

Susan J. Zoni and Kevin Beaudoin won for the Democrats.

Board of Education

Republicans earned the supermajority on the board of education by a 6-3 margin. The BOE will be comprised of the nine candidates with the highest number of votes.

Terri Carmody, Colleen Clark, Missy Cipriano, Joe Baczewski and David M. Falvo won for the Republicans.

Zaya G. Oshana, David J. Derynoski and Robert Brown won for the Democrats.

Planning and Zoning Committee

Republicans earned the majority on the planning and zoning commission by a 5-2 margin. The PZC will be comprised of seven members, including current board members Michael Del Santo (R), Paul Chaplinsky Jr. (R), Robert Hammersley (R), and Susan Locks (D) whose terms end in 2021, along with the three candidates with the highest number of votes.

Bob Salka and Peter Santago won for the Republicans.

Christina Volpe won for the Democrats.

With their winning campaigns for town council, Del Santo and Chaplinsky will be replaced on the PZC.

Board of Water Commissioners

The board of water commissioners will be split, 3-3. The board will be comprised of six members, including current board members Tomas J. Murphy (D), Ralph Warner (R), and Rudolph Cabata (D) whose terms end in 2021, along with the three candidates with the highest number of votes.

Robert Berkmoes won for the Democrats. Ron Lamoreaux Jr. and Erika Pocock won for the Republicans.

Town of Southington

2019 Official Election Results