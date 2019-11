Fire report for the Nov. 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 7

9:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

10:27 a.m., 146 Walnut St., Lock-out Building

2:20 p.m., 273 Queen St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:50 p.m., 151 Queen St., HazMat release investigation

5:40 p.m., West St. and Jude Ln., No Incident found on arrival

7:45 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call

Tuesday, Oct. 8

8:47 a.m., 1593 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Service call

6:51 p.m., Canal St. and Atwater St., Hazardous condition

8:27 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call

8:49 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Public service

Wednesday, Oct. 9

12:23 a.m., 33 Village Rd., CO detector activation

5:36 a.m., 603 Prospect St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:22 a.m., 603 Prospect St., CO detector activation

7:45 a.m., 1219 S. Main St., Alarm system activation, no fire

7:53 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:13 a.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Assist police or government

10 a.m., 1137 West St., Town and Country, Public service

10:10 a.m., 401 Lakeview Dr., Extrication, rescue

2:21 p.m., 158 Plum Orchard Rd., Electrical wiring-equipment

2:37 p.m., 19 Plaza Ave., Power line down

3:19 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 30, Vehicle accident

5:10 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Medical assist (EMS)

7:33 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call

Thursday, Oct. 10

9:34 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Kelley, Public service

3:41 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:34 p.m., 328 Queen St., Ocean State, Vehicle accident

5:13 p.m., I-84 Westbound prior to Exit 32, Assist police or government

6:10 p.m., 2 Craig Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

8 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Friday, Oct. 11

9 a.m., 70 Church St., Oshana, Public service

3:18 p.m., 1137 West St., Town and Country, Vehicle accident

3:34 p.m., 216 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4 p.m., Savage St. and Blue Hills Dr., Oil or other combustible liquid

7 p.m., 1352 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

8:04 p.m., 1426 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Power line down

9:30 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Saturday, Oct. 12

9:04 a.m., 132 Meeker Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

10:08 a.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

10:09 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd. S., Public service

12:49 p.m., 73 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:07 p.m., 1048 S. Main St., Lock-out Building

4:18 p.m., 98 Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:56 p.m., Mill St. and West St., Police matter

7:56 p.m., Farmingberry Dr. and County, Vehicle accident

9:33 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Lock-out

9:33 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Sunday, Oct. 13