Field hockey edged twice

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey fought against some of the conference’s best last week but it turned into two tough losses to NW Catholic (13-3-1) and Glastonbury (11-1-2). While the Blue Knights (6-8-1) allowed just three goals combined between the two teams, they could not put the ball into the net themselves.

“I think we fared pretty well against some good competition,” coach Erin Luddy said. “We had a moments against NW Catholic, but their goalie played a great game and we just could not score. With Glastonbury we held them scoreless in the second half which was a great accomplishment by the defense. They deserve all the credit for that game.”

It was still a good sign for Southington to have battled with some of the best in the state before the L tournament begins this Monday. Here is what happened:

Loss to NW Catholic

OCT. 29—The only goal from either team came from Sarah Lambert of NW Catholic with 5.8 seconds left in the first half. The Knights outshot the Lions 8-6 on the day but could not cash in on any.

Kate Pryzbyliski had five saves in the loss. For NW Catholic, it was their fourth straight win and their ninth win in the last 10.

Loss to Glastonbury

NOV. 1—Glastonbury jumped out to a 2-0 lead before halftime and would hold it right there for their ninth shutout win of the season.

Anna Breen and Molly Harding scored the two goals for the Tomahawks. Southington was only allowed three shots on goal in the contest.

Pryzbylski recorded nine saves for the Knights and kept them in it in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

“Kate has improved with each game, but it has been the work of the defense who has allowed fewer shots on her.,” Luddy said. “Each member has had a part in one game or another. Brooke Lynch, Kelsey Henderson and Victoria Godlewski had great games against Glastonbury. Vanessa Heigel, Mackenzie Brown and Amy Chudy played well against NW Catholic. Even when we sub, those players have stepped up and played well too.”

Up next: Southington finished their regular season Tuesday at home to Avon. Depending that result, the Knights may have to compete in the qualifying round of the Class L tournament on Monday. If they make it past that, they will be on the road in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

“Taking a win into the tournament would be great for our momentum,” Luddy said. “Unfortunately we would be the lower seed, but we have played a lot of good teams this year, so hopefully we can do well in the tournament.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.