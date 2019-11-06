Boys Soccer finishes season on positive note

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

The season may not have went the way the Blue Knights would have liked. But after a 2-1 loss to Conard and a 7-0 loss to Hall last week, they were able to end it on a positive note Monday night.

On Southington’s senior night and season finale, they picked up their third win of the season, their first since Oct. 4 to Bulkeley, over NW Catholic.

A goal by Trevor Sousa at the beginning of the second half, set up by Joe Tellerico, made it 1-0. A penalty kick by Tellerico later in the half propelled the Knights to a 2-0 win, their largest victory since their season-opening win over Lewis Mills.

“It was certainly a good way to finish the season,” coach Dave Yanosy said. “It was a great night from start to finish with senior night. Obviously we didn’t have the record or the season that we hoped, but we certainly finished strong. I am really proud of the team, especially the seniors. They left it all on the field.”

The Knights had opportunities to make it an even bigger night. Jayden Medina had a break-away shortly after Sousa’s goal but his shot attempt sailed just above the crossbar.

Towards the end of the half, a cross from the right by Ryan Daddona almost found a Blue Knight in the middle but it was deflected away by a NW Catholic defender.

Ryan Lunn also had a nice night in the shutout win. He made a key save off a NW Catholic corner with 13 minutes left. That was the Lion’s last threat.

Several younger players were impressive down the stretch, including the sophomores Sousa, Lunn, William Schroeder, Ryan Salzillo, and Mason Jordan. Sousa also scored a goal in the Knights’ 2-1 loss to Conard on Oct. 29, giving him two goals in three games after not scoring all season.

Juniors Cole Marek, Cooper Burdette, Mitchell Messina, and Ethan Eng will also return in 2020, giving the Knights a solid core with at least a season of varsity of experience.

“We played a ton of sophomores and gave them a ton of minutes, so hopefully that bodes well for the future,” Yanosy said. “Trevor, with the goal tonight, certainly looked impressive. With Ryan Lunn in net and Ryan Salzillo getting some playing time, we return a good group who got to see time on varsity this year.”

Southington celebrated seven seniors on Monday night, including Chris Chaplinsky, Samuel Miranda, Andrew Kudla, Marek Kryzanski, Tellerico, Medina, and Daddona. They accounted for eight of the 10 goals scored by the Knights this season.

“I got to give credit to these seniors,” Yanosy said. “They put a bunch of these guys under their wing. The team was young but the seniors led them well. They had a great attitude. From the beginning of the season, they knew that no matter what, they were going to stick together, they were going to have good chemistry, and they were going to compete.”

