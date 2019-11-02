Editorial: Get out and vote

By this point in the election season, most voters have been inundated by Election Day propaganda. At every stop sign, we’re bombarded by political signs. Everywhere we look, there seems to be an ad for one candidate or another. Sometimes, the ads are in our face. Sometimes, they are so vague or ambiguous that you’d need to be a mind reader to understand the message.

It’s important to note that any ad that was purchased for the Observer is not a product of the newsroom staff. It is not an endorsement—implicit or explicit—of any specific candidate by our editorial staff or our newspaper’s publisher. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a paid ad or a letter to the editor endorsing a specific candidate or a slate of candidates.

We did our best to profile candidates and report the truth, so that Southington residents can make educated decisions on Election Day. Starting on Friday, our website’s top story will be our annual “Election Connection” with all the information voters need at their fingertips, including the candidate profiles, the ballot, voting locations, and last-minute election information.

Don’t worry. In just a few days, the campaigns will all be over, and candidates will be able to get back to the everyday business of running a town. It doesn’t matter if you support Southington’s town boards or desperately want a change in leadership, get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

These off-year elections aren’t as popular as presidential races or state campaigns, but these municipal elections have more of an actual impact on our daily lives than any state or national vote. The results will affect local projects, schools, taxes, and more. Don’t forget that there’s also a referendum on the ballot, so cast your vote and be heard.

Sure, if you’re looking for sweeping changes there’s little chance that it will happen on Nov. 5 with so many people running lifetime careers on local boards, but it’s still important to vote. There are some longtime politicians that have stepped down after long tenures or self-imposed term limits, so there will be some new faces in the lineup, along with those seasoned veterans who sometimes forget that it’s the people—not the parties or themselves—that they represent.

These are the officials that will run the town government and the local schools over the next two years. These are the ones that are responsible for supplying residents with water and balancing the books. These are the ones who actually impact the day-to-day living for Southington’s residents and the ones trusted to execute the limited powers granted to them in the town charter—Southington’s version of the Constitution—the contract between Southington’s residents and their government. Finally, agree with them or disagree with them, they are volunteers, willingly throwing themselves into public scrutiny to serve the town. We can all agree that this kind of public service is pretty noble.

Voting seems to be the least that residents can do to help candidates understand what is important to the people they will serve. We hope to see you at the polls.

To comment on this editorial or to contact Southington Observer editor John Goralski, email him at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com.