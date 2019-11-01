Obituary: Lorraine M. (Kirschner) Malsheske, 90

Lorraine M. (Kirschner) Malsheske, 90, of Burlington, widow of Arthur Malsheske, died on Wednesday (October 30, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Lorraine was born on June 1, 1929 in Burlington and was a daughter of the late Gustave and Bertha (Miller) Kirschner. A lifelong Burlington resident, she attended Whigville School and Immanuel Lutheran School. After raising her family, she worked for PMP in Avon for several years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol where she was a member of the Altar Guild. She enjoyed crocheting, having made an afghan for each of her children and grandchildren, and baking her apple square. What was most important in her life was church, family, and her home where she enjoyed sitting on her porch swing in the sunshine. Lorraine is survived by five children: Reinhardt Malsheske and wife MaryAnn of Burlington, Roger Malsheske and wife Roberta of Mesa, AZ; twins: Heidi Gagnon and husband Russell of Mechanicsville, MD and Holly Tonn of Burlington, and Robin Bodley and husband Darrin of Bristol; her sister: Edna Kozlkowski of Bristol; her late son’s widow and former daughter-in-law: Debbie Walonoski and husband, Mark of Southington; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Leonard Malsheske, and a son-in-law, Paul Tonn. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (November 5, 2019) at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Lorraine’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.