Obituary: Eric Lee Limmer, 38

Eric Lee Limmer, 38, of Plainville and formerly of Southington passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2019 at home.

He was born in New Britain on June 6, 1981, the son of Craig and Karen (Yedziniak) Limmer of Southington. Eric was a 1999 graduate of Southington High School and received his Bachelor Degree in Business from Central CT University .He worked as an Agent Service Specialist for United Health Care in Cromwell. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Bass Fishing Club. He had a great sense of humor. Eric was a Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed watching football. He enjoyed traveling and most of all enjoyed being with his nephews.

In addition to his mother and father he is survived by his brother Kristopher and his wife Sara-Jayne Limmer of Plainville, his maternal grandmother Virginia Bittner and her husband Bobby, his two nephews Colton and Rowen Limmer, his aunts and uncles Pam and Bill Redding, Candy Carbone, Richard Colasanti and Melinda Colansanti as well as his cousins Sean Redding, Amy Redding, Matthew Carbone, Michael Carbone, Brianna and Cass Colasanti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4th at 10 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made in Eric’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701

