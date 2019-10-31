Oshana Elementary School holds dedication ceremony

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

Members of the Southington Public Schools community and Oshana family gathered at the newly named Zaya A. Oshana Elementary School to unveil the school’s new signs, in honor of the long time Board of Education member of the same name.

As the covering was pulled away from the building to reveal the new sign, the gathered students let out a collective “Woah!” of appreciation.

Angelica Oshana, wife of the late Zaya A. Oshana, said the unveiling ceremony was overwhelming, that it made her feel proud, and that her husband “would have been humbled by this.”

“Education was his life,” said Mrs. Oshana. “He loved children, he wanted the best for them, and that’s why he went on the Board of Education so that he could do whatever he could to make it better for them in school, like get them textbooks, get them pencils, get them everything.”

The Oshana student body looked on as Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connellan, Principal Josie Rogala, and BOE chairman Brian Goralski addressed the assembled crowd. And while some of the students will always remember the school as Plantsville Elementary, the kindergartners proudly wore their new Zaya A. Oshana School shirts, and Goralski asked all of the students to remember the building by both names, in order to keep its history alive.

“I want all of you that remember it as something other than Oshana to remember Plantsville, and remember that it’s always Plantsville, but now it’s got a new name of someone who believed in everything Plantsville ever stood for,” said Goralski. “You make sure the past always stays relevant, alright? And you guys? You get both because it was Plantsville—and they’re going to help you remember that—but you get to help the new name become part of the future of Southington.”

