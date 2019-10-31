Obituary: Susan E. (Mongillo) Guarino, 49

Susan E. (Mongillo) Guarino, 49, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a devoted wife, proud mother, loving daughter, sister and friend.

Susan was born on July 19, 1970 in Bristol to Lois (Miller) Mongillo and the late John S. Mongillo and had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Susan enjoyed nature and being outdoors. She was an avid gardener and loved to spend time with her plants. She was also an amazing baker, who made complex and beautiful birthday cakes for her sons. She sewed/created many incredible Halloween costumes for her boys when they were younger. She inherited her handyman skills from her father, and was often working on carpentry, electrical, plumbing or tiling projects, making or re-covering cushions for furniture. Her touch is evident throughout her home. Susan loved music and enjoyed attending concerts with her husband and even some with her children. She will be remembered for her grace and style, sense of humor, and her love and devotion to her family.

Susan is survived by her husband Michael Guarino and their two children, Jake and Cameron Guarino, her mother, Lois Mongillo and two brothers, John and David Mongillo, all of Plantsville. She was also the loving “Uncle Susan” to many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends that she leaves behind. In addition to her father, Susan was predeceased by her brother, William Mongillo.

Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to METAvivor, Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness. www.metavivor.org

A celebration of Susan’s life was held with close family and friends. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.