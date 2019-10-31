Obituary: Robert Gino Albini, 70

“Devoted husband, loving father and grandfather ”

Robert Gino Albini of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Kim (Lemieux) Albini.

Bob was born in Waterbury, son of the late Gino and Christine (Nuzzolillo) Albini. Bob was also predeceased by his brother Don, who was his closest lifelong friend. Growing up, Bob developed a tireless work ethic after spending countless hours working for his father along with his brother, a characteristic that he carried his entire life. Bob was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and Quinnpiac College. He enjoyed a 35 year career at the Connecticut Department of Labor, eventually retiring to spend more time with his family.

Besides his loving wife Kim of 37 years, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his two devoted children, Christopher Albini of Marion and Ashley Albini of Stamford. Bob also leaves behind the “light of his life and partner in crime” granddaughter Adrianna Albini, his sister Debra Devito of Southington, sister-in-law Carol Albini of Torrington, “second daughter” Meghan Dibble of Wolcott, several nieces and nephews, along with many loving friends.

Bob was always happiest spending time at home with his family. When he wasn’t busy recording and re-watching Dallas Cowboys games, or pulling his hair out over the New York Mets, he most enjoyed bowling. He bowled in numerous leagues and proudly achieved the 300 game that had long alluded him.

Bob was known for his genuine kindness and witty sense of humor that made everyone he spoke to leave the conversation feeling better than when it started.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Bob’s nurses for their care and compassion shown to him and his family during his illness.

Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt Street, Plantsville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Sunday at Chase Parkway Memorial/ The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s Memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com