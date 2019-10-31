Obituary: Richard “Dick” Sciarra, 76

Richard “Dick” Sciarra, 76, devoted father, loving brother, uncle and friend, died at his home in Southington on Monday, October 28, 2019.

He was born April 19, 1943 in Waterbury the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Bocci) Sciarra.

A Waterbury native and a retired science teacher at Bristol Central High School, Dick was a lifelong learner, interested in the sciences and involved with several hobbies. He was proud of his service in the Army Reserves. He loved a good joke and a good laugh. He attended lunch regularly at the Southington Calendar House and helped out in the community.

He is survived by his son, Michael Sciarra of Waterbury; a brother Robert Sciarra and wife Carol of Westbrook; two nieces, Carla Ruscito of Northford and Lenore Butler and husband Gerald of Farmington; grandnieces and grandnephews, Nathan and Jillian Ruscito and Gabrielle and Alexander Butler. Dick also leaves his former wife and friend, MaryLou Gelinas of Wolcott and several dear friends.

