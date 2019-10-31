Obituary: Janice A. (Eyres) Bradley, 82

Janice A. (Eyres) Bradley, 82, of Southington, CT died peacefully early Thursday morning, October 24, 2019. Janice was born in Hartford, CT and was the daughter of the late Graham and Marjorie (Judd) Eyres. She enjoyed her life as a bus driver and waitress, spending Summers with her family in Hammonasset. Janice retired from The Hartford in 2002 and spent her retirement traveling and shopping with her predeceased boyfriend, Robert Nemit.

Janice is survived by her four children; Todd Bradley and wife Lois of Southington, CT, Troy Bradley, Tammie Cutler and husband Kenneth; Tracy Bradley and wife Mindy; and her god-son Jay Bradley and wife Bethany, her sister Vivian Cultrera and her husband Seby all of Bristol, CT and her seven grandchildren. Janice was predeceased by her two sons Mark Bradley and Scott Bradley, her two sisters Sandy Mills and Ruth Luther and her brother Tommy Eyres.

A Celebration of Janice’s life will be held at the Jensen’s Club House, 250 Redstone St., Southington, CT Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Bradley family, or to share a memory of Janice, please visit www.shakerfuneralhome.com