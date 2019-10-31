Obituary: Donald J. Winn, 90

Donald J. Winn, 90, of Windsor and formerly of Southington, beloved husband of Maurita (Hamilton) Winn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by love.

Born in Great Barrington, MA, son of the late William and Madeline (Flynn) Winn, he graduated from Searles High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was employed by Friendly’s Corporation for 32 years, retiring as a District Manager.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He loved his family dearly and instilled his values in his children and always stressed the importance of being together as a family, especially around the dinner table. Don loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, was a big UCONN Women’s Basketball fan, and traveled to several Final Four Championships. He loved the beach and especially enjoyed family vacations in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Don is survived by his wife of 60 years Maurita and their children Jeffrey and his wife Tina of Manhattan, James and his wife Kim of Bedford, NH, Thomas and his wife Michele of Camillus, NY, Christine and her husband Robert Long of Simsbury, CT, and Kevin and his wife Colonel Lori Winn of Dayton, OH. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren David, Matthew, Daniel, Marshall, Timmy, Mackenzie, Patrick, Ryan, Meghan, Kyle, Kendall, and Reagan; and four great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and William Winn.

A burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT Friday, November 8, 2:00 p.m.

All are invited to join the family at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Marriott at 28 Day Hill Road, Windsor, CT.

The family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful care he received over the years from the Newington Veterans Medical Center as well as the amazing care he received in the last month of his life from the kind and caring staff from Masonicare and UConn Health Center.

