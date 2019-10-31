Obituary: Bruce H. Martel, 56

Bruce H. Martel, 56, of Southington, former Bristol resident, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at New Britain Hospital. Bruce born in Bristol on January 15, 1963 and was a son of Emile A. and Jean (Blanchette) Martel of Bristol, He was a resident of Bristol before moving to Southington 20 years ago and was employed at the Southington Water Company. In addition to his parents, Bruce is survived by a son, Ryan Martel of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and David Radawich of Bristol; three brothers, Michael, John, and Thomas Martel all of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday (November 2, 2019) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Bruce’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com .