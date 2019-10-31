Aqua Turf Club celebrates 50th anniversary with $50,000 in donations

Siblings Kathy Reinhard and Joe Calvanese Jr. celebrated their family’s legacy in style on Tuesday, Oct. 22 with a “50 for 50” celebration. This year marks 50 years since their parents, Joe and Kay Calvanese opened the doors on the Aqua Turf Club. Over the last five decades, the business has grown from a swim club into a premiere banquet facility, but the business never forgot its community roots. Each year, the Joe and Kay Calvanese Foundation provides thousands of dollars to the community through grants and scholarships. So, in true family tradition, the Aqua Turf celebrated their 50th anniversary by donating $1,000 to 50 different community organizations.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI