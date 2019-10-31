Aqua Turf Club celebrates 50th anniversary with $50,000 in donations
Above, the award recipients gather at the celebration. (Photo by Janelle Morelli)
Siblings Kathy Reinhard and Joe Calvanese Jr. celebrated their family’s legacy in style on Tuesday, Oct. 22 with a “50 for 50” celebration. This year marks 50 years since their parents, Joe and Kay Calvanese opened the doors on the Aqua Turf Club. Over the last five decades, the business has grown from a swim club into a premiere banquet facility, but the business never forgot its community roots. Each year, the Joe and Kay Calvanese Foundation provides thousands of dollars to the community through grants and scholarships. So, in true family tradition, the Aqua Turf celebrated their 50th anniversary by donating $1,000 to 50 different community organizations.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
The town honors the Aqua Turf. Last Tuesday, the Aqua Turf Club celebrated 50 years of operation with a luncheon. At right, Aqua Turf owners Kathy Reinhardt, left, and Joe Calvanese Jr., right, celebrated the milestone with the presentation of 50 grants of $1,000 to community organizations. Alyssa Calvanese, center, organized the event. The business also received a proclamation from the town council for their five decades of philanthropy in the community.
Alyssa Calvanese shakes hands with Missy Cipriano of Bread for Life and Donna Ayer and gives them a $1,000. grant to their organization at the Aqua Turf’s 50th Anniversary luncheon last Tuesday.
