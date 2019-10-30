Swim team falls to Hall

By SPENCER DREHER

After starting off the season 7-0, Southington girls swimming has dropped their last two meets. Their second loss was to Hall on the Blue Knights’ senior night at the YMCA.

Coach Evan Tuttle said that while the loss is tough, the main focus of that meet was to honor a very special senior class.

“What we wanted to ensure more than anything else is that our seniors were honored for everything that they have done to make this program what it is today,” Tuttle said.

Thirteen seniors were honored for Southington, including captains Kelly Bergland, Hannah Lasbury, Sarah Meade, Anny Moquete, and Gianna Perugini. The other seniors included Alyssa Aulbach, Alyssa Bossie, Tori Calandra, Chloe Grabowski, Leah Hinckley, Arianna Jones, Audrey Sliker, and Merideth Veilleux.

Here are some highlights from the meet:

Hall placed first in the first seven of the 11 events. Southington placed first in the last three events to draw the score closer but it just wasn’t enough as the Warriors won 84-78.

Meghan Hammarlund placed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.75, while Perugini placed first in the 50 freestyle in 26.38. Perugini and Hammarlund were also on the 400 freestyle relay team with Emma Jekubovich and Andie Nadeau, which placed first in 3:59.79. Jenna Famiglietti also placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.27.

“Times continue to drop and progress continues to be made,” Tuttle said. “One thing you are sure to get within our conference, the CCC West, are great teams that are going to force you to be your absolute best. The silver lining in all these meets being, that regardless of score, you know that you are facing some of the best competition in the State, and so it as an opportunity to challenge oneself.”

Up next: Southington was scheduled for a meet at Berlin on Tuesday, before they begin to prepare for the CCC West swimming and diving championships on Nov. 5 and 6. The diving championships will take place Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Newington high school. The swimming championships will be the next day at 3:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.

Other schools competing in the CCC West championships include Berlin, Conard, Hall, Farmington, and Newington.

