Spencer Dreher joins the Observer sports desk

The Observer welcomes Spencer Dreher as our new staff writer for Southington sports after the recent promotion of Kevin Roberts within our company to the Waterbury Republican American sports desk.

Spencer is a recent graduate from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science, but he’s no stranger to sports reporting. He began his sports writing career in high school, right after graduation, covering news and sports in Naugatuck at the Citizen’s News, another Observer affiliate.

“Spencer’s passion for sports and journalism was immediately evident when he started writing for us as a student at Naugatuck High School,” said Citizen’s News editor Elio Gugliotti. “Over the years, that passion fueled his growth as a journalist. He became a valuable asset to our sports team, and he will bring that same enthusiasm to his coverage of Southington sports.”

Spencer’s experience is not limited to print journalism, sports, or even our newspaper family. While at UConn, he worked as an intern at Katnip Marketing in Fairfield where he worked on multiple political campaigns, including work with radio and television advertisements.

He also worked as an intern at the office of athletic communications at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass. where he contributed to the school’s website, announced sporting events, took photos, and broadcast games on web streams. He continued that experience at UConn where he worked as a disc jockey and sports broadcaster at WHUS Radio in Storrs.

While balancing his internships and studies, Spencer still found time to work as a regular freelancer at Citizen’s News.

“We are thrilled to have Spencer in our newsroom. He’s so hard-working, and he has already hit the ground running,” said Observer editor John Goralski. “He’s such a talented writer and photographer, and he is committed to our proud tradition of superior local sports coverage that readers have come to expect from the Southington Observer.”

Spencer can be reached by email at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.