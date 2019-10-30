Police blotter for the Nov. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Thursday, Oct. 3

Branden Copeland, 32, of 39 Montgomery St., Waterbury, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bren Arbour, 35, of 49 Spruce St., Waterbury, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Donald Rinaldi, 24, of 81 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Oct. 11

Anna Pacanski, 39, of 134 Dix Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Kyle Dubay, 29, of 125 Walnut St., Southington, was charged with violating probation.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Colby Olin, 27, of 689 Yalesville Rd., Cheshire, was charged with breach of peace.

Alexander Prigge, 28, of 67 Shepard Rd., Norfolk, was charged with breach of peace.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Lia Zelvis, 19, of 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Wilfredo Carrillo, 41, of 27 Mills Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with violating a protective order.

Kenneth Jones, 41, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with violating a protective order.

Lia Zelvis, 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Oct. 16