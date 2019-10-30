Police blotter for the Nov. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Oct. 16:
Thursday, Oct. 3
- Branden Copeland, 32, of 39 Montgomery St., Waterbury, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Bren Arbour, 35, of 49 Spruce St., Waterbury, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Donald Rinaldi, 24, of 81 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Anna Pacanski, 39, of 134 Dix Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kyle Dubay, 29, of 125 Walnut St., Southington, was charged with violating probation.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Colby Olin, 27, of 689 Yalesville Rd., Cheshire, was charged with breach of peace.
- Alexander Prigge, 28, of 67 Shepard Rd., Norfolk, was charged with breach of peace.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Lia Zelvis, 19, of 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Wilfredo Carrillo, 41, of 27 Mills Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with violating a protective order.
- Kenneth Jones, 41, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with violating a protective order.
- Lia Zelvis, 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Casey Patchkofsky, 24, of 111 Mallane Lane, Naugatuck, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Robert White, 55, of 96 Panorama Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.