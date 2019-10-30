Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Nov. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • Branden Copeland, 32, of 39 Montgomery St., Waterbury, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • Bren Arbour, 35, of 49 Spruce St., Waterbury, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Donald Rinaldi, 24, of 81 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Oct. 11

  • Anna Pacanski, 39, of 134 Dix Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Kyle Dubay, 29, of 125 Walnut St., Southington, was charged with violating probation.

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • Colby Olin, 27, of 689 Yalesville Rd., Cheshire, was charged with breach of peace.
  • Alexander Prigge, 28, of 67 Shepard Rd., Norfolk, was charged with breach of peace.

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • Lia Zelvis, 19, of 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

  • Wilfredo Carrillo, 41, of 27 Mills Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with violating a protective order.
  • Kenneth Jones, 41, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with violating a protective order.
  • Lia Zelvis, 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

  • Casey Patchkofsky, 24, of 111 Mallane Lane, Naugatuck, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
  • Robert White, 55, of 96 Panorama Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

