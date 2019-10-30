‘Light up the Green’ contest for White Christmas in the Community

The holiday light displays on the Southington and Plantsville town greens will be turned on during the 2019 White Christmas in the Community event on Friday, Dec. 6. The Southington Recreation Department is currently looking for two resident children to flip the ceremonial switches and light up the night.

Now through Dec. 1, Southington residents aged 3 to 10 can apply to become one of the official “switch flippers” for the holiday lighting event. One entry per child will be accepted. On Monday, Dec. 2, one winner will be selected by random drawing for each town green location.

To enter the contest, visit the Recreation Department’s special contest webpage at www.southington.org/HolidayLights.