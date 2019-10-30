Halloween came early to Plantsville

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Goblins and ghouls roamed the streets of Plantsville last week as the Village of Plantsville Association once again hosted the annual Halloween in the Village, on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The VPA, which works to enrich the lives of Plantsville residents and businesses, has been a part of Halloween in the Village for the past 30 years. Dolores Fanelli, member of the VPA, said that the event has grown exponentially over the years, and this year the group expected about 3,000 people to take part in the event.

“It brings families together. I see people out in the street hugging each other, they haven’t seen each other in years. It brings camaraderie,” said Fanelli. “It seems like everybody is into Halloween, I would say, because now I see parents dressing up.”

Some families even treat the event as a family tradition, like the Siegal family, who said that every year after spending time at Halloween in the Village, they will patronize a local business for a late meal.

“It’s just very sweet, very cute that the kids can come out, it feels like a safe place, the kids like to get the candy, we see a lot of their friends,” said Katie Siegal, a Southington teacher and resident, “and, it’s nice to see some of my students.”

All of Plantsville participated in Halloween in the Village, including the Plantsville Fire Department firehouse, which hosted a scary Halloween party; local businesses such as Zingarella, which sponsored the appearance popular Disney princesses Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Merida, and Aurora; and organizations such as the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and the Calvanese Foundation.

The event even included costume contests for the young trick-or-treaters, as well as a stilt walker, a juggler, a clown, and several Halloween-themed activities.

Sue Maisano said that her three children—Amanda, Maureen, and Anthony—enjoy the event because it’s like a community festival, complete with activities, candy, and fun.

“We think it’s fun, you see a lot of people here enjoying it, meeting each other, meeting their neighbors,” said Fanelli.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI