Fire report for the Nov. 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 6:
Monday, Sept. 30
- 9:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service
- 10:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service
- 12:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Vehicle accident
- 1:28 p.m., 67 Belleview Ave., CO detector activation
- 4:45 p.m., 188 Bristol St., Passenger vehicle fire
- 8:19 p.m., 111 Alder Ln., HazMat release investigation
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- 5:29 a.m., 25 Mountain View Rd., No details reported
- 10:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service
- 12:36 p.m., Redstone St. and Newell St., Vehicle accident
- 1:54 p.m., Town Line Rd. and Brookside, Vehicle accident
- 5:32 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Outside rubbish, trash or waste
- 10:56 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Lock-out Building
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 8:30 a.m., 133 Bristol St., Service call
- 8:55 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:36 a.m., 29 Coach Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:28 a.m., 85 Skyline Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 12:47 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:20 p.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 2 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Assist police or government agency
- 4:15 p.m., 10 Center St., Assist police or government agency
- 6:39 p.m., 90 Queen St., Midas Muffler, Alarm system sounded
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 4:34 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 7:24 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Road freight or transport vehicle
- 2:20 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 4:56 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:14 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 10:12 p.m., 1091 West St., Popeyes, Smoke detector activation, no fire
Friday, Oct. 4
- 5:24 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Removal of victim(s) from street
- 9 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., South End, Service call
- 9:05 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Chemical spill or leak
- 9:37 a.m., Main St. and Vermont Ave., Vehicle accident
- 10:14 a.m., Queen St. and River St., Good intent call
- 11:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist (EMS)
- 2:14 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 5:41 p.m., 25 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 5:46 p.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival
- 5:50 p.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 8:10 p.m., 165 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 9:49 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 12:17 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 4:17 a.m., 510 Hobart St., Vehicle accident
- 9:25 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:04 a.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public Service
- 10:22 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Public service
- 11:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:55 p.m., 125 Mill St., Dog Park, Public service
- 3:32 p.m., 34 North Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:44 p.m., 195 Pleasant St., Lock-out Building
- 5:53 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call
- 6:34 p.m., 461 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 7 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 8:44 p.m., 34 Sun Valley Dr., Unauthorized burning
- 10:30 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 1:04 a.m., 216 Bristol St., Vehicle accident
- 2:22 a.m., Atwater St. and I-84 Eastbound, Medical assist (EMS)
- 11:33 a.m., 5 Edgewood Circle, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 3:16 p.m., 48 Hitchcock Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 4:10 p.m., 67 Memorial Dr., CO detector activation
- 7:47 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call