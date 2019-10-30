Fire report for the Nov. 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 6:

Monday, Sept. 30

9:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

10:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

12:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Vehicle accident

1:28 p.m., 67 Belleview Ave., CO detector activation

4:45 p.m., 188 Bristol St., Passenger vehicle fire

8:19 p.m., 111 Alder Ln., HazMat release investigation

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5:29 a.m., 25 Mountain View Rd., No details reported

10:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

12:36 p.m., Redstone St. and Newell St., Vehicle accident

1:54 p.m., Town Line Rd. and Brookside, Vehicle accident

5:32 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Outside rubbish, trash or waste

10:56 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Lock-out Building

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:30 a.m., 133 Bristol St., Service call

8:55 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:36 a.m., 29 Coach Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:28 a.m., 85 Skyline Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:47 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:20 p.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

2 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Assist police or government agency

4:15 p.m., 10 Center St., Assist police or government agency

6:39 p.m., 90 Queen St., Midas Muffler, Alarm system sounded

Thursday, Oct. 3

4:34 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Sprinkler activation, no fire

7:24 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Road freight or transport vehicle

2:20 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4:56 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:14 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:12 p.m., 1091 West St., Popeyes, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Friday, Oct. 4

5:24 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Removal of victim(s) from street

9 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., South End, Service call

9:05 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Chemical spill or leak

9:37 a.m., Main St. and Vermont Ave., Vehicle accident

10:14 a.m., Queen St. and River St., Good intent call

11:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist (EMS)

2:14 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

5:41 p.m., 25 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:46 p.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival

5:50 p.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

8:10 p.m., 165 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:49 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public service

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:17 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

4:17 a.m., 510 Hobart St., Vehicle accident

9:25 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:04 a.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Public Service

10:22 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Public service

11:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:55 p.m., 125 Mill St., Dog Park, Public service

3:32 p.m., 34 North Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:44 p.m., 195 Pleasant St., Lock-out Building

5:53 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call

6:34 p.m., 461 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)

7 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:44 p.m., 34 Sun Valley Dr., Unauthorized burning

10:30 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Festival, Service call

Sunday, Oct. 6